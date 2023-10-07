New York-based composer, producer, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Grabbitz applies his extensive musical talent in the studio to make intricate dance music; his layered productions incorporate elements of rock, techno and house, featuring both traditional and synthesised instruments. Gritty guitar riffs are suddenly swooped up by piano-led house chords and then dropped off again on another tangent. His third release, Time Isn’t Real,saw him branch out even further, moving into hip-hop and future bass with ease.