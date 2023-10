Known for complementing their pitched-down vocals with deep house melodies, Goodboys are an electronic production duo based in London. Debuting with ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ – a collaboration with Italian dance trio MEDUZA – Goodboys landed in the top two of the UK Singles Chart in 2019. Following up with a Becky Hill collaboration and remixes of Griff, Anne-Marie and AFROJACK, the pop-house pair have since received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording.