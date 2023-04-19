Toronto’s Good Kid have paved their own path of energetic nerdy indie pop-punk since forming in 2015. Marrying chirpy riffs with video game references and their own animated mascot Nomu Kid (named after their debut single), the quintet’s upbeat tunes spread online as young Fortnite players used them to soundtrack their streams. Eventually finding their way to the game’s in-play radio (after a viral fan petition), away from the battle royale universe, the band have supported English indie rockers Lovejoy on tour.