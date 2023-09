Washington DC native GoldLink makes progressive hip-hop that’s steeped in culture, from the homegrown hip-hop sound of At What Cost (2017) to the eclectic styles of African, Latin American and Chinese music on 2019’s Diaspora. The MC’s “future bounce” (a refreshing breeze of rap, house and funk) has earnt him multiple Grammy nominations and been featured on tracks by Christina Aguilera, Gorillaz and labelmate Kaytranada.