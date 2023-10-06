Artist

Godcaster

Top trackAll the Feral Girls in the Universe

Upcoming events

Godcaster w/ Borzoi, GlasshealerFri, 6 Oct
Hotel VegasAustin
Godcaster w/ Brutus VIII, Omo CloudTue, 10 Oct
Soda BarSan Diego
Godcaster, Brutus VIIIWed, 11 Oct
Genghis CohenLos Angeles
The Crocodile Presents: Godcaster, Reverse DeathTue, 17 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Godcaster w/ HEET DETH, Dorothy CarlosSun, 22 Oct
Sleeping VillageChicago
GodcasterMon, 30 Oct
HeartbreakersSouthampton
GodcasterWed, 1 Nov
The BoileroomGuildford
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend 2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Friday Fri, 3 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
GodcasterWed, 8 Nov
Headrow HouseLeeds
Pitchfork Festival London - Porridge Radio, Sorry + more Sat, 11 Nov
Various Venues, LondonLondon
GodcasterTue, 14 Nov
SidecarBarcelona
GodcasterWed, 15 Nov
WURLITZER BALLROOMMadrid