Louisiana four-piece Goatwhore have been extreme metal devotees for over 25 years, swaying from black to thrash, death to sludge. Snarling their way through lyrics on satanism, sex and everything in-between, Pitchfork named 2014’s Constricting Rage of the Merciless as the outfit’s “most varied record to date”. At their shows, fans can expect crowd-surfers, chugging guitars and outright bedlam.