With their origins hotly debated, it wouldn’t come as a shock if mysterious Swedish band Goat really were from a remote village with a history of voodoo worship. Distinguished by their dynamic, worldly and often barefoot stage presentations, since 2012 the band have forged their own flavour of psychedelic rock. Tribal drums fuse with electrifying riffs and throaty chants on Requiem (2016) and Oh Death (2022) to create a timeless sound that has received praise from Pitchfork and The Guardian.