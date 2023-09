Goat Girl were part of the pack of miscreants that had Brixton’s Windmill pub pulsating into the early hours back in 2016. Coming up with Shame and black midi, Goat Girl’s first album reflected the pub they called home: visceral, angst-ridden and nihilistic. A cancer diagnosis for vocalist Ellie Rose Davies brought on a radical maturation for 2021’s On All Fours. This sophomore album turned the band’s gaze inwards for a more introspective psych-rock sound.