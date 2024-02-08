Browse events
Artist
Go Ahead and Die
GO AHEAD AND DIE "Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour" w/ Bodybox and Half Heard Voices
Thu, 8 Feb 2024
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
Go Ahead and Die, Bodybox, Half Heard Voices
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
Saint Vitus Bar
New York
Go Ahead and Die: Unhealthy Mechanisms Tour 2024
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
recordBar
Kansas City
Go Ahead and Die + special guests Bodybox, Deep Within + more TBA
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
Alex's Bar
Long Beach