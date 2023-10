When he joined reggae band Greyhound in 1970, Glenroy Oakley helped pave the way for the genre to flourish in the UK. A series of covers – including a top 10 rendition of David Arkin and Earl Robinson’s ‘Black & White’ – put the smooth ensemble on the map (and on Top Of The Pops) at the beginning of the decade. Now based in Spain, in 2023 the singer made his first live UK appearance in over a decade at the London International Ska Festival.