Unfiltered pop-punk is the weapon of choice Girli (Milly Toomey) uses to attack life’s oppressors, from patriarchal attitudes and homophobia to her own mental health struggles. Signing with PMR Records at 17, her bubblegum electropop and cyberpunk-meets-Harajuku image drew early comparisons to Charli XCX. Since 2021’s Ex Talk and Damsel in Distress, Girli has adopted an even angstier riot grrrl persona, most evident when she throws sanitary products into the crowd at her live shows.