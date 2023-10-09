Artist

Girl Ray

Top trackGirl

Upcoming events

Girl Ray's All-American Fun-RaiserMon, 9 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
Girl Ray, Blue MenaFri, 20 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
Girl Ray, Emotional WorldSat, 21 Oct
Quarry House TavernWashington D.C.
Girl RayFri, 3 Nov
Gold-DiggersLos Angeles
Girl RaySat, 4 Nov
The Loft @ UC San DiegoSan Diego
Girl Ray w/ Jennifer Hall, SydcramMon, 6 Nov
Sleeping VillageChicago
Girl RayMon, 20 Nov
La Boule NoireParis
Girl RayTue, 21 Nov
PatternsBrighton
Girl RayWed, 22 Nov
The FleeceBristol
Girl RayFri, 24 Nov
SoupManchester
Girl RayTue, 28 Nov
Belgrave Music HallLeeds
Girl RaySun, 3 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon