Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and handpan, Giolì and Assia are some of Sicily’s finest dance music exports. Originally a solo project by Giolì, the duo met online in 2014 and quickly bonded over a goal to create cutting-edge electronic music. Songwriters, producers and founders of their own imprint Diesis Records, their live performance series of the same name has seen them perform sets by volcanoes, glacial lagoons and in the Tyrrhenian sea to millions of online viewers.