French DJ, broadcaster and founder of the UK festival We Out Here and France’s Worldwide festival, Gilles Peterson is synonymous with electicism and discovery. Coining the term ‘acid jazz’ after establishing his record label of the same name with Eddie Piller in 1987, he has since founded the labels Talkin’ Loud and Brownswood Recordings, and is credited with developing new talent in both electronica and indie. On his weekly Radio 1 show, Worldwide, Peterson takes a broad view of diverse international scenes and artists, uniting the musical landscape through spotlights that range from the bass culture of Jamaica to the urban soul of Detroit. As a DJ, he’s toured internationally, released dozens of compilations and remains a major influence on global music.