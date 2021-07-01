Artist

Ghostface Killah

Top trackGhostface Killah - New God Flow.1

About Ghostface Killah

Here are a few things that Ghostface Killah has been called over the years: one of the greatest rappers of all time, hip-hop’s finest storyteller, and “one of the most inimitable writers New York has ever produced,” according to Pitchfork. As both a solo artist and a vital member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface is renowned for his breathtaking flow and full-throttle performances, which see him blast through decades-worth of imaginative verses and landmark collaborations with the likes of Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

