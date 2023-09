North Dakota’s Ghost Bath is an enigmatic five-piece that growls through elements of folk, post-rock and blackgaze with what Pitchfork calls “beautiful melodies to make even the lowest throes of depression seem uplifting”. Regulars on the rock festival circuit, the thick smog that billows from their stage is no accident. “We do not wish to put actual faces onto our music,” frontman Dennis Mikula says. “It is our wish as a band to connect to all human beings.”