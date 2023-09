Los Angeles producer Ghastly concocts dark, murky, bass-saturated EDM. With his releases on Skrillex’s OWSLA label – including Lil Jon collaboration ‘Crank It’ – it’s little surprise the DJ comes from a deathcore musical background. This affection for brutal metal is evident in his sets, whether he’s performing a show at Webster Hall, Ultra or as his twisted Pokémon-esque alter-ego, GHENGAR.