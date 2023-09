DJ, producer and label owner Gerd Janson is known for his eclectic DJ sets, which span techno, deep house and disco, from fresh finds and certified classics to obscure samples. He has curated multiple compilation mix albums including Musik for Autobahns Vol. 1 and Vol. 2; held a residency at Berlin’s Panorama Bar; and has stayed at the forefront of German electronic music by nurturing artists through his label Running Back.