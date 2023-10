When she’s not creating electronically-tinged jazz-funk and opening for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers as one half of KNOWER, Genevieve Artadi is a witty pop experimentalist. Based in LA, the singer, songwriter and jazz graduate explored isolation and instability on 2020’s Dizzy Stranger Summer, veering from electropop to sporadic moments of trap and jazz. Outside of her work with KNOWER and indie-electronic trio Pollyn, Artadi has worked with Snarky Puppy and Brainfeeder labelmate Thundercat.