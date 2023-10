Based in Seattle, the dainty vocals of duo Gem & Tauri dance over their deep house grooves. Bonding over a love of electronic music upon meeting at a Burning Man fundraiser in 2018, the pair – who are both in a relationship with DJ Seven Lions – released their debut EP, All You Need, with his help in 2020. Making their performance debut with a freestyled set at Denver’s The Mission Ballroom, their vocal-led house went on to gain listeners and followers via their weekly pandemic livestream.