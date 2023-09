Known as the mischievous frontman of Britpop fourpiece Supergrass, Gaz Coombes creates soundscapes of melodic rock. This shift is most noticeable on his 2018 album World’s Strongest Man, which Uncut described as a “bold, brisk, rather beautiful zip through multiple pop genres”. You can catch him playing both guitar and piano at his intimate solo gigs, with layered instrumentals and bluegrass vocals.