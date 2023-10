Swedish stoner-rockers GAUPA are not afraid to experiment with rock’s many dimensions. On Feberdröm (2020), they effortlessly merge doom, psych-rock and folk influences, allowing for hefty percussion and riffs, and for frontwoman Emma Näslund’s vocals to take centre stage. The band have rightfully earnt their spot in the European rock sphere with their intensifying stage presence, as seen in their performances at Sweden Rock, the country’s largest rock festival.