Known for his trance sound, which blends elements of progressive house and electro, British DJ and producer Gareth Emery landed the number seven spot in DJ Mag’s ‘Top 100 DJs’ poll in 2010, making him the UK’s highest ranked DJ at the time, and one of the youngest DJs ever to crack the top 10. The same year, he released his debut album, Northern Lights, on his own label Garuda.