“Big. Bad. Heavy” are three adjectives Bristol MC Gardna uses to define his fluid style of dub. Enamoured by the UK’s rich soundsystem culture, the rapper’s 2019 debut album, Good Time Not a Long Time, sees him glide over a medley of amplified drum and bass, garage and techno beats. Animated performances at Boomtown and Thekla, and collaborations with Mungo’s Hi Fi and Catching Cairo have established the wordsmith as one of the leaders of a fresh-faced generation of dub.