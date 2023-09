Galantis is the solo electronic music project of producer Christian "Bloodshy" Karlsson of Miike Snow. Galantis creates maximalist dance hits, collaborating with pop music acts such as David Guetta, Little Mix, Charli XCX and the legendary Dolly Parton. With a live debut at the 2014 edition of Coachella, Galantis takes a go-big-or-go-home approach to sets and performances – a perfect match for his theatrical sounds.