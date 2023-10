Providing LGBTQIA+ women, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in London and Brighton with a safe, expressive queer club night, Gal Pals was formed by two friends in 2015 as a retaliation to the absence of such spaces in the UK. The party’s resident DJs – XZAN, Scarlett Shaney and GAL9000 – spin everything from Beyoncé to SOPHIE until the early hours.