Mixing stylistic features from artists such as and may seem like a strange combination. Yet this is exactly where Gabriel Templar discovered his talent for writing incredibly catchy melodies along with his ability to sing at a fast lyrical pace. Gabriel (aged 22) is an indie pop artist based in Bristol (UK) and is known for his uplifting online personality and his engaging/upbeat stage presence. Michael Eavis (Founder of Glastonbury Festival) considers himself “a fan” and has shown his face at Gabriel’s UK shows on multiple occasions. Gabriel decided to use the pandemic as an opportunity to push his social media presence by creating a TikTok account. Gabriel now has over 2M followers on TikTok & Instagram combined (@gabrieltemplar). Gabriel has performed at Glastonbury Festival (2019 & 2022) on multiple stages. In 2022 Gabriel was invited by Lowden to perform at Expo, Dubai for UK’s National Day where him and his band performed on The Millennium Amphitheatre. Gabriel had the opportunity to meet and speak to Prince William (about music) and walked away winning a Lowden Guitar. Using TikTok as a release strategy for his music, Gabriel managed to create a trend to promote his single “They’re Not Happy About Me” by creating videos with specific filters. This resulted in over 100,000 people using his song in the background of their videos which equats to an estimate of over 500M+ views.