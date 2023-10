Known for his smooth flows, frank storytelling and frequent sampling (including classics by Tom Tom Club and One Way), LA-based G-funk rapper G Perico released his early mixtapes from a prison cell, before landing collaborations with Freddie Gibbs and Nipsey Hussle. In a review of 2017’s 2 Tha Left, The Wire said, “If there’s a heaven for a gangsta, Eazy-E is smirking down on South Central, serene and secure that G Perico is doing immaculate justice to his legacy.”