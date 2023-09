The Baltimore synthpop band Future Islands became a viral sensation on the strength of their performance on The David Letterman Show in 2014. The pure emotion that lead singer Samuel T Herring crammed into ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ filled the song – and American households – with a maelstrom of melodrama. It was not a one-off performance, either: Herring really is that charged with emotion and the band really can move their audiences to profound levels of feeling in every show they put on.