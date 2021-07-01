Despite forming in 2013, Californian quintet Fury blast their way through hardcore punk like they’re living in the ’70s. Characterised by frontman Jeremy Stith’s gruff vocals and harsh riffs, their debut, Paramount, was named “one of the most powerful and passionate hardcore records of the year so far” by Pitchfork upon its 2016 release. After touring North America and Europe alongside fellow punk outfits Turnstile and Angel Du$t, the band signed with Boston’s Run for Cover Records to release their politically charged, heavy metal-tinted sophomore, Failed Entertainment,in 2019.