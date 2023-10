Fulu Miziki’s music may be rooted in Congolese rumba, but their spirit is pure punk. Taking DIY to the next level, the Afrofuturist collective makes their instruments and costumes out of found objects and recycled materials (their name literally means “music from the garbage” in Lingala). Always forward-looking, their 2022 EP Ngbaka saw them experimenting with electronic production, transforming their homespun sound into something more futuristic.