Described by The Guardian as “one of the world’s most dexterous rappers”, Indiana’s Freddie Gibbs laces his elaborate gangster rap with personal rhymes. Following a handful of mixtapes in the late ’00s, the MC became a critical standout with 2014’s Piñata and 2018’s Bandana (both joint efforts with Madlib). A magnetic performer with breathtaking flows, Gibbs can command thousands at Coachella or strip things back for his NPR Tiny Desk concert.