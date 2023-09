London’s Fred again.. has become one of the biggest names in dance music. Once a songwriter for the likes of Ed Sheeran and BTS, he wrote 30% of the UK’s number ones in 2019, and debuted his Actual Life album series a year later. Described by Clash as creating “an exciting future for UK club culture”, he landed the 2020 BRIT Award for Producer of the Year. His Boiler Room sets are legendary, and his shows with Skrillex and Four Tet sold out within minutes.