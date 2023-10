Fraxiom is Chicago’s leading hyperpop artist, combining glitchy electronics, processed vocals and obscure pop culture references. One half of duo food house with fellow producer gupi, their hyperactive mesh of autotune and elastic synths – which is best encapsulated by ‘mos thoser’, a track that samples Crazy Frog’s ‘Axel F’ – has opened shows for Ashnikko and shared lineups with fellow pop maximalists 100 gecs and Charli XCX.