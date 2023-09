Franky Rizardo is one of the hardest working DJs out there. With gig dates often pushing triple digits in a year, the Dutch DJ has absorbed playing styles and mood curation from all over the world – and he is able to deftly alter his productions to suit appetites across the electronic landscape. As well as being a regular within the ANTS and Elrow camps, he has performed at venues such as fabric, Shelter, Amnesia and Sound.