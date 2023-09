Brighton’s Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn are a rap-production duo who combine Gunn’s piano-led beats with Stew’s lyrical honesty to form their alternative sound. Fusing elements of UK garage, grime and dance with emotive lyrics and conversational delivery, the pair create a distinctly British style of hip-hop, and have collaborated with Loyle Carner, Kojey Radical and Lex Amor across their projects.