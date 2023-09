North London’s Fran Lobo was once described by Crack magazine as possessing “a voice like Nina Simone on ‘Plain Gold Ring’ and a theatrical ambition like Bjork”. The unpredictable electronics, brooding orchestral arrangements and Indian-inspired melodies on her 2021 dark-pop debut, Brave, more than prove this comparison. As a keytar-playing producer, choral composer and sound artist, each Fran Lobo gig promises to be different from the last.