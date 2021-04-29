After debuting with the hip-hop duo Fratelli Quintale in 2006, Frah Quintale launched his solo career with independent label Undamento. Frah’s style is a unique blend of hip-hop and pop, underpinned by heartfelt thoughtful lyricism. His lyrics often revolve around love, heartbreak and self-reflection; although he’s just proficient at knocking out stellar party heaters. He has been compared to Post Malone for his laidback delivery and melodic flows, with lush productions that draw influence from trap, R&B and soul music.