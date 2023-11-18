Known for his abstract compositions that blend organic and electronic sounds, artist, producer and DJ Four Tet (Kieran Hebden) has been credited with pioneering the indie electronic genre. Influenced by spiritual jazz, Krautrock, folk music and hip-hop, early releases such as 2001’s Pause and 2003’s Rounds defined his signature sound. He has since remixed artists as diverse as Lana Del Rey and MF DOOM, while his 2017 album, New Energy, was labelled a “career-defining masterpiece”. Live, expect an otherworldly experience that combines glitchy electronics with acoustic instrumentation.