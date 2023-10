Able to create mesmeric techno cuts just as easily as he produces heavy jungle soundscapes, Joe Baker is Forest Drive West, an electronic producer from east London. A frequent NTS guest, the DJ debuted in 2016 and released his debut album Apparitions – which spans footwork, dub techno and an endless supply of innovative rhythms – in 2018. Winning praise from Pitchfork for 2019’s Blue 05, released on AD 93, he’s played his intricately crafted sets at Tresor and Corsica Studios.