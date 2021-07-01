As ford., Luc Bradford uses soft piano keys, guitar loops and samples to craft moving electronic soundscapes tethered by their lo-fi edge. After discovering production software Audiotool at 15, the Utah-based producer’s ambient tracks caught the attention of ODESZA on SoundCloud. Signing to Foreign Family Collective label in 2018, his chilled-out instrumentals have since provided a playground for the vocals of sophie meiers and Sarah Kinsley, while his 2019 otherworldly remix of Mild Minds’s ‘SWIM’ received a Grammy nomination for Best Remixed Recording.