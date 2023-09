The DJ-producer is formally trained in guitar, drums, bass and percussion, has worked with Lyon’s National Orchestra, and uses his diverse accomplished background to influence projects across genres including jazz, pop and dance. In 2017, Folamour founded his own label FHUO (For Heaven Use Only) Records. He is also the instigator of one of Boiler Room’s most viral moments – dropping an edit of Abba’s ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ to the explosive delight of a rain-drenched Hopeton House in Edinburgh.