Hailing from Melbourne, the Teskey Brother’s brand of sepia-toned soul transports listeners both across time and the full spectrum of human emotion with their tales of unrequited love, horn-fuelled tracks and sultry singalongs. After signing to Glassnote Records in 2019, the following year saw them nominated for a Grammy for Run Home Slow. Today, the band regularly plays sold-out shows, and have drawn huge crowds at Bonnaroo, Fuji Rock, North Sea Jazz and Latitude.