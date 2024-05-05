Known as FM UK in the States to avoid confusion with the Canadian space rock outfit, FM have been creating powerful pop-tinged hard rock since the ’80s. Boasting an impressive résumé of opening slots for acts including Bon Jovi, Tina Turner and Meat Loaf, the five-piece made their live debut at London’s Marquee Club, before the release of their power ballad-packed album, Indiscreet (1986). Despite an often shifting lineup in the decades since, the veteran rockers have remained committed to spreading their sound at festivals across Europe; and in 2023, they joined forces with fellow ’80s veterans Tyketto and DARE for a UK-wide tour.