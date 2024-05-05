Artist

FM

Top trackLet Love Be the Leader

About FM

Known as FM UK in the States to avoid confusion with the Canadian space rock outfit, FM have been creating powerful pop-tinged hard rock since the ’80s. Boasting an impressive résumé of opening slots for acts including Bon Jovi, Tina Turner and Meat Loaf, the five-piece made their live debut at London’s Marquee Club, before the release of their power ballad-packed album, Indiscreet (1986). Despite an often shifting lineup in the decades since, the veteran rockers have remained committed to spreading their sound at festivals across Europe; and in 2023, they joined forces with fellow ’80s veterans Tyketto and DARE for a UK-wide tour.

