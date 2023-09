Taking their name from Lord Sebastian Flyte – the tragic love interest from Evelyn’s Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited – the indie folk trio Flyte write tales of love and loss. They debuted their vivid songwriting with The Loved Ones (2017), and followed it with the striking vocal harmonies of 2021’s This Is Really Going To Hurt. The latter album, a break-up record at its core, was labelled by Clash as “the finest example yet of Flyte’s undoubted artistry.”