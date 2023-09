LA’s Flying Lotus is a producer, composer and rapper whose futuristic beats ushered in a new era of alt hip-hop and electronica in the ’00s. A multidisciplinary artist, Flying Lotus is the founder of the label Brainfeeder – which features artists such as Thundercat and Hiatus Kaiyote – and he has produced on albums by Kendrick Lamar and Earl Sweatshirt; he also created the original score for Netflix’s anime Yasuke.