Sacramento’s Flub aren’t your usual death metal band: the four-piece break up the violent guitar riffs of 2019’s self-titled debut with warm flourishes of jazz-fusion, cumbia rhythms and traditional Afro-Spanish folk music. Formed in 2013 by past members of metal outfits Rivers of Nihil and Vale of Pnath, Flub’s experimental, melodic take on the genre has won them support from slam metal band Party Cannon, who invited them to play on their East Coast tour.