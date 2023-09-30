Artist

Floorplan was once one of many aliases used by Detroit techno trailblazer Robert Hood in the ’90s to combine his favourite gospel tracks with house beats. Not much has changed since – except that now, his daughter Lyric joins him to create soulful club tracks for a new generation of dancefloors. Sampling artists including Aretha Franklin (‘Never Grow Old’) and Kool & the Gang (‘Funky Souls’) with flashes of disco, funk and techno, the father-daughter duo are no strangers to an international dance institution – from Printworks to Berghain and Amnesia.

