Paris-based producer Vincent Fenton creates mellow sample-based electronic sounds under the name French Kiwi Juice, or FKJ for short. He started out working as a theatre sound engineer while teaching himself the basics of music production. Finding a style within electronic music that melded the pulse of house with smoother organic elements, he and other artists on the Roche Musique label worked towards the development of an electronic subgenre of new French house, which now has entire festivals dedicated to it.

FKJ - 2023 U.S. FALL TOURTue, 3 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
FKJ - 2023 U.S. FALL TOURWed, 4 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York