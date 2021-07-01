Artist

Fjaak

Top trackFjaak - Don't Leave Me

About Fjaak

“We want to create music that feels like how we feel at our best,” says Aaron Röbig, one half of warehouse techno duo FJAAK. Releasing their 2017 self-titled debut under Berlin’s Monkeytown Records before forming their own label, Spandau20, the school friends specialise in a rush of industrial synths and ground-trembling basslines. Support Your Scene, the pair’s EP series, dedicates pulsating techno (and proceeds from their sales) to international venues FJAAK have played at, including fabric, Bassiani and and BASEMENT.

